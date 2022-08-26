ODERMATT,



Andreas Anton



March 27, 1940 – Aug. 18, 2022



A heartfelt farewell to a devoted husband and the beloved friend and mentor to many. Andre was one of three sons born to Julia Eberhard and Franz Odermatt in Schwyz, Switzerland.



He studied electrical engineering and business administration in Zug and Zurich, Switzerland. While working for Oerlikon, he met his love, Edith, and married her in 1962. In 1964, Andre convinced Edith to join him on a new adventure and a move to Amsterdam. In that year, Andre began helping to establish a European market for Hobart Brothers Company. In 1978, Hobart Brothers asked him to move to Troy and assist in bringing the workings of the international business under the control of the mother company.



After 36 years of managerial and executive positions in the welding world with Hobart, Andre retired to follow new avenues. He established his own consulting firm, became an adjunct professor at Wright State University and became President and CEO of the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. His love of engineering and welding enabled him to build a very detailed and enlightening museum which followed the history of welding from the beginning and Hobart's influence on its development.



Andre had an insatiable hunger for knowledge in any field. A brilliant and dynamic individual, Andre was continually busy learning more and more about the Humanities, opera, history, religion, and classical music. Add to his resume, a wonderful cook and most creative gardener. When in need of reprieve, he settled in to watching every James Bond film ever made. He cared deeply for his friends, was sincere and dedicated.



Andre is survived by his adored and adoring wife: Edith; his brother: Erich and wife Erika; and his three nephews.



A private burial in Riverside Cemetery will take place as was the wish of the dynamic yet most humble man.



Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 or Hobart Institute of Welding Technology via the Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

