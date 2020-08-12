OBERMEYER, Kimberly Sue Kimberly Sue Obermeyer, age 59, of Hanover Township, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on June 2, 1961, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, the daughter of Larry and Carol (Bartles) Williamson. She graduated from Harrison High School and on August 31, 1984, she married Timothy Obermeyer in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kim was employed as a Fraud Investigator for 41 years at Anthem. She is survived by her parents; her husband; one son, Joshua (Elizabeth) Obermeyer; one granddaughter, Isla; one sister, Vicki (Randy) Retherford; and many other loving relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kim's memory to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

