OBERLAG, Gerald A.



"Jerry"



Gerald A. Oberlag (Jerry), passed away on May 1, 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Emily, sister Jan of Madeira Beach, Florida, son Scott, daughter Jennifer (Chris) Harlow and grandchildren



Alexis, Max, and William. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Mary Huston Oberlag and father William Oberlag. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., West Chester, on Friday, May 6th from 4pm – 6pm. Funeral service will be held at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 8230 Cox Rd., West Chester, on Saturday, May 7th at 10:30 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Boy Scouts of America - Dan Beard Council, or Doctors Without Borders.

