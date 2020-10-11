OBERDORF, Linda Carol Age 73, of Fairfield, went to her Heavenly Father on September 24, 2020, with her husband and children by her side. She was born in Hamilton on October 4, 1946, to the late Arthur and Dorothy (nee Winkler) Clark. Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Oberdorf; children, Todd (Maribeth) Oberdorf, Marci (Charles) Thomas, and Tricia (Dan) Hurlander; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered at Park Ave. United Methodist Church to the Worship and Children's Ministry, 801 Park Ave., Hamilton 45013. Full obituary www.avancefuneralhome.com.

