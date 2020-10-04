OBER, Phyllis June Sorrell Phyllis June Sorrell Ober, age 93, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Otterbein Middletown. She was born November 24, 1926, in Covington, Ohio, to Harvey E. and Margaret (Penny) Zimmerman. She worked for Raymond Bag for 20 years. She was a dedicated member of Western Hills Baptist Church. Phyllis is survived by her sons, Ron (Debbie) Sorrell, Don (Jackie) Sorrell; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Rick Ayres; and daughter-in-law, Darlene Sorrell. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Garland Sorrell; second husband, Donald Ober; daughter, Brenda Ayres; son, Tom Sorrell; granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Sorrell; sisters, Mary Sallie and Evelyn Hudson, and brothers, Bill and Charles Zimmerman. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at bakerstevensparramore.com.



