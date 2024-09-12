Oaks, Douglas



It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our father, Douglas Oaks, age 79 who passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Prior to a relaxing retirement, he was an employee of NCR for many years after spending four years in the Air Force. He enjoyed spending time on his model railroad, gardening, corvettes, and his beloved birds. Doug enjoyed being with his wife Pat, his grandson Henry and volunteering at his church where he was able to put his kindness in the service of others. His wisdom and humor will be missed deeply. Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Pat. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn (Matthew) Farrell and their son, Henry Farrell and son, Josh (Jia You) Oaks, brother, Brian Oaks, and sister, Becky Hawley, and his stepchildren, Sherri Theis, Michelle Crane, Paula Morris, and Stephanie Olnhausen. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, September 16, 2024 at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. A celebration of his life will be held on a later date to be determined. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



