Oaks, Doris

Oaks (Casteel), Doris



DORIS OAKS, age 80, of W College Corner, IN passed away unexpected on Sept 8, 2024. She was born Nov 6, 1943 in Springdale, OH to Norma and Carney Casteel. Doris is survived by her loving devoted husband of 44 years Bob Oaks - 3 children - Becky Harper (Les), Linda Sefton, William Sefton (Kim), and 5 grandchildren, Angie, Sabrina, Chris, Trey, and Sam. Also 7 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dwayne Casteel, grandson Jake and countless fostered dogs and cats. Doris worked at Random Electronics, College Corner IN Post Office, and later entrepreneured a wiring harness business SCC Instruments. She enjoyed her family, camping, auctions, antiques, and was extremely passionate about fostering dogs. She wanted to save all animals. Her Church Family will miss her for she donated many meals. She will be remembered for her generosity and feisty personality. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers Donate to Cincinnati SPCA https://www.spcacincinnati.org/ways-to-give/. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com