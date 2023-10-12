Oakes, Cindy L.



Cindy L. Oakes passed away unexpectedly at her home Sunday, October 8th, 2023, at the age of 58. Cindy was a fourteen-year survivor of esophageal cancer. She fought hard through her surgery and treatments and never expected any sympathy for her diagnosis because she felt it was her fight to fight. She went on to take care of her family that she loved more than life itself. She was a very compassionate and giving person that would do anything to make her family feel loved and happy. Cindy also found other ways to positively touch lives by working with two Miami Oxford students with physical disabilities, working with them for over 10 years and often doting on their accomplishments. Cindy was known to welcome any and all who fell on hard times into her home to feed them, shelter them, and love them. She will be dearly missed by her family and all the lives she touched with her time on Earth. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Donnie Oakes; two sons, Chris (Jamie) Oakes and Jacob (Kayla) Oakes; stepson, Brandon Collins; grandchildren, Nora Oakes, Alexander Oakes, Holden Oakes, and another grandbaby due early 2024; as well as her siblings, Karen Coomer and Dan (Tracy) Coomer; stepfather, Ken Purdy; and a host of loving nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis (Saylor) Purdy; father, Richard Coomer; stepmother, Polly Coomer; mother-in-law, Eileen Oakes; father-in-law, Don Oakes, and her brother, Andrew Purdy. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of her Memorial Service at 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Cindy.



