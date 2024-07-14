O'Quinn, William

O'Quinn, Jr, William "Bill"



William "Bill" H. O'Quinn Jr., age 67, of Brookville, Passed away on July 11, 2024. Bill was born on May 19, 1957. Bill was an extreme fan of NASCAR and The Beatles. Bill enjoyed traveling, specifically to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Above all, Bill loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. Bill is survived by his wife: Becky (Baker) O'Quinn; Sister: Patricia (Darren) Tesseo; Step-Sons: Richard (aka Big Rich) (Alexis) Isaacs and Robert Isaacs; Grandchildren: Rich (aka Lil Rich) (Amanda) Isaacs, Kyle (Tiffany) Combs, Megan Isaacs, Ariana Isaacs, Mia Isaacs, and Corbin; Nieces and Nephews: Renee (Stuart) DeKing, Troy (Erica) Tesseo, Samantha (Tyler) Danos, and Breanna (Shawn Harshman) Tesseo; Great Grandchildren: Ezra, Nevaeh, Elijah, Austin, Aleigha, and Alayna; and Great Nieces and Nephews: Paige, Cameron, Nevada, Toby, Sicily, Bentley, Hayden, Baby Girl due in October, and Ryder. He is also survived by numerous cousins, his Arctic Refrigeration family, and many friends. Bill is preceded in death by his Parents; William and Elvin (Jones) O'Quinn; and Sister: Edith Mae Krowalis. A Visitation will be held from 11 am  1 pm on Friday, July 19, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) A funeral service will follow the visitation, starting at 1 pm. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com



