O'NEILL, Michael J.



Age 65, of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Michael is survived by a daughter, Anna Franklin



O'Neill; a son, Andrew O'Neill; three sisters, Cathy O'Neill, Pam O'Neill, and Mia Dionisio; a brother, Jeff O'Neill and his faithful companion and service dog, Psy. Memorial services will be held 12:00 pm, Friday, April 16 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd.,



Chaplain Steve officiating. Interment to follow at David's Cemetery.

