O'NEILL, Linda J.



70, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, in SOIN Medical Center after an unexpected illness. Linda was born April 15, 1951, in Cherry Point, North Carolina, to Pete and Joyce (Myers)



Stewart. Linda was an active real estate investor and developer, creating Northpoint Sub Division in Springfield. Linda was a breast cancer survivor for 3 years. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1969 and coordinated their class reunions for many years. She also attended Clark State Community College. She was the co-owner of O'Neill's Restaurant, The Pines Restaurant, O'Brien's Restaurant, McMurray's Irish Pub and Paddy's Pizza. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Kevin O'Neill (City Commissioner); three children, Laura (Sean) McNeil, Brien (Marissa) O'Neill and Patrick (Kim) O'Neill; three grandchildren, Lucy McNeil,



Harrison and Callahan O'Neill; two brothers, Steven (Terri) Stewart and Scott (Carlye) Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Cindy Arnold and Janet Berry. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to the Animal Welfare League.

