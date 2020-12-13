O"NEIL, Michael Thomas

O'NEIL, Michael "Mike" Thomas



Age 54, of Dayton, Ohio. Mike was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend who left us far too soon, passing peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He grew up in Kettering, Ohio, and was a 1984 graduate of Fairmont High School. Mike was happiest when he was spending time outdoors with friends and family, especially when he was fishing or hiking. He never met a stranger and was always quick to lend a hand. His great sense of humor was reflected in the playful nicknames he had for others, as well as in those given to him: Fozzy Bear, Oatmeal, Uncle Duck, Mikey Doodle Bugs, and Broham. Spending time with Mike joking and enjoying his gift of gab brought out his quick wit and hearty laugh, something we will all remember with a smile. When you think of Mike, celebrate the good memories you have of him, laugh and smile. Mike would have wanted it that way. Mike leaves



behind his mother, Vera O'Neil; his sisters, Marilyn Staup and Marlene O'Neil (Michael Burkhardt); his nephew, Shawn



Everhart (Emily); and nieces, Cyndi Everhart, Crystal Weaver (Wayne), Elizabeth Burkhardt and Abigail Burkhardt; as well as a large extended family and many lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Tom O'Neil and infant



brother, Mark O'Neil. A celebration of Life event will be held at a later date, due to statewide restrictions on large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a



donation be made in Mike's name to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (https://hsdayton.org/donate/) or Glen Helen Nature Preserve (https://www.glenhelen.org/donate). Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia is in charge of



arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

