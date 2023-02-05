O'MEARA, Arthur Leo "Art"



Arthur Leo "Art" O'Meara, of Dayton, died peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Thursday morning, February 2. He was 90.



Born on May 8, 1932, in Bay City, Michigan, Art's parents were Arthur Anthony O'Meara and Irma Virginia Ladouceur O'Meara. Art was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine O'Meara and her husband and Art's good friend, Jimmy Hogg.



Art was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joan Ruth Scharfenberger O'Meara.



Art was raised in Michigan until his father enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. Art's family moved to Germany where his father was stationed after the war. He attended the American School in Frankfurt. Art learned to ski in Germany, which grew into a lifelong passion.



He returned to the U.S. for his senior year of high school in 1950, and then attended the University of Louisville Speed Scientific School majoring in chemical engineering. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and was enrolled in ROTC. Art met his future wife, Joan, at U of L.



He graduated college in 1955, and began his career with E. I. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



Art served with the U.S. Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida from 1957 to 1959. He ultimately retired as a Captain in 1967 after serving in the reserves.



Art spent his entire career of 43 years working for DuPont in its Elastomers and Polymers division. He initially worked in a laboratory setting in Wilmington, Delaware, and then moved with his wife and two young daughters to Berkhamsted, England for two years to set up a DuPont lab outside of London.



Upon returning to Delaware, Art was encouraged to begin a sales career for DuPont due to his tremendous people skills.



He moved his family to Williamsville, N.Y. for three years where he worked in sales for DuPont. Art was a natural account executive. While in New York, Art also taught his kids to ski.



In 1973 Art settled his family in Kettering, Ohio, where he continued his career as an account manager, building a successful partnership between DuPont and Dayco. A frequent business traveler, Art relished entertaining his clients and taking them on ski trips and other vacations. In Dayton, he enjoyed his mixed doubles tennis league and his bridge club, and he began to discover the joys of ocean cruising. He and Joan enjoyed well over 30 cruises together. Art loved the game of cribbage and all its associated banter.



Upon retirement, Art continued as a consultant to Dow Chemical, which had acquired his DuPont division.



Art loved all his friends dearly, especially the "Lunch Bunch" six days a week at DiSalvo's Deli, which Art simply referred to as "Lunch at Ronnie's."



Art also dearly loved his friends, "the sisters," Rose Ann and Mary Lou, along with all the other good friends he enjoyed throughout the decades in Dayton.



Art is survived by his three beloved children, Jonelle O'Meara Kreiner and her husband, Harald, of Celina, TX; Cheryl O'Meara Paxton and her husband, Richard, of Carbondale, CO; and, Kevin Arthur O'Meara and his wife, Monica, of Randolph, NJ.



He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Liesel Kreiner, Sean Kreiner, Nicholas Paxton, Colleen Paxton Paleokrassas, Katherine Paxton, Joseph Paxton, Molly O'Meara, Erin O'Meara, Kaley O'Meara, and Colin O'Meara. He is also survived by two nieces, Karen Hogg Demeter and Sharon "Chevy" Hogg.



A gathering of family and friends for Art will be held Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton. Following the gathering of family and friends will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville. Art will be laid to rest next to his wife Joan in David's Cemetery Community Mausoleum, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Christ Child Society of Dayton, P.O. Box 292058, Dayton, Ohio 45429; or to the ministry of Joan's cousin, Sister Sue, at Global Sisters Report, c/o National Catholic Reporter Publishing Co., 115 E. Armour Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64111.



Memories and words of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-funeral.com for the O'Meara family.

