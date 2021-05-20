journal-news logo
O'MALLEY, Thomas F.

Age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Danbury Senior Living in Tipp City. Thomas was a

retired Electronic Engineer from Globe Products, a member of St. Peter Catholic church, an Army Veteran of Korean War, and a member of VFW Post # 3283. He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers. Thomas is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clara M.; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn E.

O'Malley MD and Gary Bergman of Morrow, OH, Theresa M. O'Malley and Christopher Klopfenstein of Lancaster, OH, and Mary Beth and Grover Allen, Jr. of Huber Heights, OH; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas P. and Cherilynn of Troy, OH; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd. Family will receive friends Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 2-4 PM at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Calvary

Cemetery.

