O'MALLEY, Patrick Edward



Passed away on November 18, 2020, at home in Dayton, Ohio. Pat was known for warm greetings, a great sense of humor and epic storytelling. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Martin. He is survived by his wife Ann, his children Patrick (Kate) O'Malley of Bartlett, Illinois, Annie (Frankie) Weatherspoon of Dayton, Ohio, Coleen O'Malley (Tim Mullane) of Wewahitchka, Florida, and Erin O'Malley of Dayton, Ohio, and grandchildren Patrick John, Michael and Molly O'Malley, Na'Tosha, Sierra, Frank, McGuigan, and



Callaghan Weatherspoon, Keli and Patrick Grady Newhall,



Joseph Mullane. Also survived by his siblings: William O'Malley of Texas, Rose O'Malley of Illinois, and Kevin O'Malley of



Illinois. A private mass will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mona Guerrier Fallen Scholarship at the University of Dayton (300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7051) or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420). Arrangements in care of



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com