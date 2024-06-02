O'Lenick, Thomas "Pat"



Thomas Patrick "Pat" O'Lenick, age 55, of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home and happy place, Safe Haven Farm, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. He was born January 27, 1969, in Middletown, the son of B. Thomas O'Lenick and Imogene (Hayes) Olenick. Pat always enjoyed being outside, being part of the Barn Boys, and participating in all activities at Safe Haven. He looked forward to trips to Hook Field to watch planes taking off and landing and the sky divers. His favorite time of the year was the Christmas season and everything about it, but especially going to look at Christmas lights. He always looked forward to vacations at Topsail Island, NC, or Douglas Lake in Tennessee. Pat also enjoyed listening to music, whether it was country, disco, blues, or rock and roll and the louder the better, especially if he was drinking a milkshake because he loved milkshakes.



Pat is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carl and Zola Hayes; paternal great grandmother, Gathel Gunter; uncle, Terry Hayes; and cousin, James "Jamie" Carroll. He is survived by his loving parents, B. Thomas and Imogene O'Lenick; aunt, Linda Brewer, numerous other family members and many loving caregivers and friends. The family is grateful to ViaQuest and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for making Pat's return to Safe Haven Farm possible for his last days and for the excellent care the employees of both organizations provided.



Visitation will be 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 PM with Rev. Kim Katterheinrich officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to Safe Haven Farms, PO Box 62034, Cincinnati, OH 45262 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



