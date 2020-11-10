O'HAIR, Oakie Green



90, of Eaton, OH, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, due to pneumonia. Oakie was born July 5, 1930, in Rothwell, KY. He joined the US Marine Corp in 1951 and served for two years during the Korean War. He retired in 1988 after working 44 years as a meat cutter at various supermarkets, including Albers in Dayton and Mr. C's Warehouse Foods in St. Petersburg, FL. For 40 years, he and Barbara lived in Florida during the winters and together owned and operated the Mardi Gras Motel on Treasure Island in Florida for seven years. They permanently returned to Ohio in 2017. His favorite pastimes were eating, napping and fishing (in that order). He never loved money, but sure did like it a lot. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger.



Oakie was a longtime active member of Union Pentecostal Church of Dayton where he was a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, church treasurer and quartet member who loved singing bass. He was preceded in death by son Michael G.



O'Hair on June 7, 2012; grandson Paul Metzger in 2002; father Ova O'Hair; mother Esther (Byrd) Humphries; siblings Ova



(Edna) O'Hair, Jr., Lyda (Jack) Cole, Lucy (Archie) Blankenship and Ernest (Bev) Armitage.



Oakie is survived by his sweetheart of 69 years Barbara J. (Helmich) O'Hair whom he married on September 7, 1951; daughters Cindy (John) Metzger and Pam (Dwaine) Denny both of Eaton; daughter-in-law Debbie Adams-O'Hair; grandchildren Sean (Melissa) Denny, Jason (Jessie) Metzger, Eric Denny, Shane O'Hair, Sarah (Jason) Richardson and Nathan Adams; 17 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.



Friends may call on the family from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Union Pentecostal Church – 1101 N. Union Road, Dayton. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Clifford Hurst presiding.



Following the service, the procession will lead to Preble



Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria, where, prior to burial, a brief closing ceremony will take place at the graveside and presentation of military honors. Arrangements



entrusted to Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West



Alexandria.

