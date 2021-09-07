O'HAIR, Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth O'Hair, 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 2, 2021, at The Winfield at Middletown surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice Care of Middletown. She was born on June 13, 1933, to the late Everett and Carrie (Sturgill) Kiser in Pound, Virginia.



She was a LPN at Middletown Hospital and then retired after many years with the Middletown School District.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert O'Hair.



She is survived by her son, William (Norma) O'Hair of Middletown; daughter, Cara Lynn (Bill) Hines of Oriental, NC; 6 grandsons; and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Vanderpool; nephew, Phillip Vanderpool of Carlisle; and her friends at St. Luke United Presbyterian Church in Middletown.



Our family would like to thank Hospice Care of Middletown and its team Janet Buskirk, Julia Nenni, Earlene Kuhn, and Heather Rodgers.



To celebrate Mary's life memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Ste B, Middletown, Ohio 45044.

