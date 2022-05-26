O'DIAM, Ann L.



Age 77 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 11, 1945, to her



parents, William and Mearl Sigmon who have preceded her in death along with sister, Nancy Gray; and her son, Michael



O'Diam. Ann is survived by 3 children, Jennifer Stokes (Tom), Shannon Nelson (Brian), and Erin O'Diam; grandchildren Brandyn, Austin, Skyler, Kenny, Ashley, Zachary, and Andrew; many great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends both near and far. Ann was a 1963 graduate of



Madison High School and a 1966 graduate as an RN from Christ Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse of over 25 years, retiring in 2009 from Dayton Children's Hospital where she cared for babies and children for 22 years. She was a long-time member of Central Christian Church in Kettering where she sang in the choir, played in bell choir, participated in the Prayer Shawl ministry for others and served as Deacon. Her faith was a very important part of her life and it showed in her daily living. Ann enjoyed serving as a problem captain for Destination Imagination and judged competitions at the local, state and world level. Encouraging children all over the use their creative thinking. She was an avid reader and



ALWAYS had a book in her hand. Ann also enjoyed classical music, quilting and sewing, taking walks and more than



anything, spending time with her family. A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM with funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28th at Central Christian Church, 1200 Forrer Blvd, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Rev. Dr. Irvin Green officiating. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Ann. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

