O'DANIEL, Charles Edward "Charlie"



Charles "Charlie" Edward O'Daniel, 73, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2022, at 1:37pm. Charlie was born September 28, 1948, to Jessie and Lena (Elkins) O'Daniel in Bowling Green, KY. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Lena; brothers, James and Johnnie; sister, Berchet "Dottie" Mays and beloved niece, Valerie (Mays) Morian. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of 34+ years, Wilma L. (Snyder) O'Daniel; siblings, Ann Cantrell, Frankie O'Daniel, Debbie and (John) Wherry, Ronnie and (Teresa) O'Daniel; children, Jason and (Sara) O'Daniel, Noah Brewer, Melinda and (Harley) Lindenmuth, Robert Donaldson, Melissa Donaldson, Dawn Brewer; grandchildren, Courtney and (Mike) Weaver, Michael and (Maggie) Lindenmuth, Parker Stinson, Chase Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Michael Weaver Jr. and Brayden Weaver along with many nieces, nephews, friends and coworkers. Charlie worked many jobs in his life, most notably 8 years with the city of Fairborn and 20 years for Call One Inc. Charlie was beyond loved and touched many lives. A visitation will take place from 1:30 until 2pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio, followed by a memorial service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Dayton or MD Anderson Cancer Center. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the O'Daniel family at



