O'CONNELL, Joseph J.



Age 73, of Sebastian, FL, passed away on Thursday,



August 26, 2021, survived by



Diane, his loving wife of more than 40 years. Joe was born in Dayton, OH, on October 5, 1947. Beloved husband of



Diane (nee Quattlebaum)



O'Connell; loving father of Christine O'Connell; eldest son of the late William and Alice (nee Moorman) O'Connell; dearest brother of Patrick



O'Connell, Michael (Kyoko) O'Connell, Kathleen (Terry) Titus, Mark O'Connell, Sharon (Paul) Mullens, and the late Billy



O'Connell; son-in-law of the late Wallace and Mabel (nee Shelnutt) Quattlebaum; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. In 1966, Joe graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School in Dayton, where he trained in the automotive division. He utilized his mechanic skills for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was then a training officer at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. Joe worked most of his lifetime in the oil industry, from owner of a SOHIO gas station to a pipeline integrity engineer for BP Oil. His work took him to many places in Ohio, Mississippi, Louisiana, Illinois, and Texas. In 2011, he retired to Sebastian, FL. Joe will be remembered for his love of boating, fishing, and horse racing (and his uncanny ability to pick a winner), his



perfect fried chicken, his wry sense of humor, and his unwavering love for his family and friends. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering, OH, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm. Private burial at Dayton National cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the



Paralyzed Veterans of America, https://pva.org. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



www.routsong.com