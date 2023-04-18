O'Christie, Patrick F.



Patrick F. O'Christie, age 73 of Washington Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 15, 2023. He was born November 9, 1949 in (city/state), the son of the late Jerry and Margorie O'Christie.



After graduating from Belmont HS, he graduated with a degree in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati. His love of music brought him to become part owner of Americana Music Store, where he met the love of his life Michéle. They married, and he left the music store to sell for St. Louis Music Company. After two years, he began working for Ætna/ING/Voya, eventually becoming a general manager then regional vice president. After retirement, Pat found great joy with Michéle in birding, golf, travelling in their camper and boating on Lake Norris. They annually attended The Biggest Week at the Black Swamp Bird Observatory. Pat was an active member of St.Francis of Assisi in Centerville where he was on the Meet and Greet Committee. He was also a volunteer at Kettering Health Center. Pat loved his family fiercely, and he had an unassailable sense of loyalty, kindness and acceptance to all he grew to know. The world has suffered in his loss.



Patrick is survived by his wife, Michéle; daughter, Catherine O'Christie; sister-in-law, Annette Thomas (Richard Merritt); nephews, Robert (Emily) Thomas, Eric (Amanda) Thomas, and Nick (Brittanie) Thomas; Goddaughter, Sarah (Brandon) Black; as well as several cousins and many friends; and beloved dogs, Finley and Mr. Higgins.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael O'Christie; and in-laws, Robert and Paulette Hinders.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio 45459). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Black Swamp Bird Observatory (13551 West, OH-2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

