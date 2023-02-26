NUTTER, Joseph Lee "Joe"



Of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away February 20, 2023, at Harbor Chase of Beavercreek Ohio, after a battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Beavercreek Township, Ohio, to the late



Ervin J. Nutter and Josephine Sims Nutter. He moved to Pennsylvania and worked for Geneses Assets Protection. When Joe lived in Pennsylvania, he routinely visited Hershey Mills two time a year, Easter, and Christmas. Joe always packed an extra suitcase for trips home, and it was always packed full of Hershey bars, kisses and more. He so loved sharing the sweet treats and the stories about the park. Upon his retirement, Joe returned to Beavercreek. Joe loved God, his family, friends, traveling, anything chocolate, and The University of Kentucky. From a very early age Joe was always interested in the Theater, Films and Art. He loved to share his passion and extensive knowledge about the Arts. He was often found holding court at the Manzo Family Holidays and Birthdays, enthusiastically discussing the latest film, play or movie. His nieces, Brittany, Kara and Nicole and nephew, Nicholas loved to encourage their Uncle Joe in storytelling and singing and loved every minute of it! When Joe returned home, Chrissy Sloneker, Joe's Sister-in-Law, stepped in to oversee his daily care. She provided the oversite and reassurance the family needed. She was with Joe daily and we are forever grateful. Joe is survived by his brother, Bob Nutter (Mary) of Beavercreek, Ohio. Nieces, Brittany Richards and husband Shelby and sweet babies, Landon, and Wyatt. Landon and Wyatt's artwork have adorned the walls of Joe's room at Harbor Chase for the past four years. Nicole Manzo, Kara Manzo, and nephew Nicholas Manzo. They all loved celebrating Uncle Joe's birthday and the holidays, because according to them, "Uncle Joe was what the holidays and Birthdays were all about". He was preceded in death by brother Ken Nutter. Also survived by John and Kate Nutter. To all the staff at Harbor Chase, who always went above and beyond the call, not only for Joe, but the family, we will always be grateful. We will always feel a part of this special family. To the Beavercreek TWP Emergency Squad, many thanks for the extra help when Joe was down. Some of Joe's favorite sayings; "You are only as old as you feel", "I think dessert should always be eaten first", and "My mom was the best cook ever". A memorial service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, March 6th, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Service at 11:00 AM, with a reception immediately following at Harbor Chase., 4175 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440. Donations can be made to SICSA at 8172 Washington Church, Dayton, OH 45458.

