NUTT, Sr., Lorenza Was born in Henry County, Georgia, to Jesse and Estella Nutt on March 12, 1922. He joined the Wolfe Creek Baptist Church at an early age. He received his early education in the Locust Grove Georgia school system. Lorenza served his country honorably in the US Army from 1945 to 1946. In 1948 while living in Cincinnati with his older brother Jesse and his wife Addie Jo, Lorenza attended a bible study where he met Marie Davis, the woman who would become his wife. In 1949 Lorenza and Marie married. They joined the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church under Pastor T.M. Rowe. Lorenza served the Shiloh church as a deacon and elder while working for the US Defense Department. In 1949 Lorenza and Marie welcomed their first child, Lorenzo Nutt, Jr., to the world. In 1951 Lorenza and Marie welcomed their second child, Cynthia Nutt, to the world. In 1956 Lorenza and his growing family moved to Dayton, Ohio, where they joined the Ethan Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church. Lorenza served his church in many capacities including literature evangelism, elder, and church board member. Lorenza also served as a Lay Pastor for the Allegheny West Conference of Seventh Day Adventists. In 1961 Lorenza and Marie welcomed their third and last child, Jesse Nutt, to the world. In 1986, after retiring from Wright-Patt Air Force Base, Lorenza and Marie relocated to Huntsville, Alabama, and joined the Oakwood University Church under Pastor E.C. Ward. Lorenza served as an elder, bible worker and Sabbath school teacher during his time in Huntsville. In 2016 Lorenza and Marie returned to Dayton where they lived until his death on September 4, 2020. Lorenza is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marie Nutt and his son Jesse. He is preceded in death by his son Lorenzo Nutt, Jr., his daughter Cynthia Nutt Roberts and his granddaughter Lorena Kristine Nutt. Lorenza leaves behind grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren along with countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones. Out of an abundance of caution a virtual service will be held at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2:00 pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

