NUSSMAN, RENEE

NUSSMAN (Kauth), Renee E.



Age 85 passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, in Englewood. She was born on March 22, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN, to the late Leonard and Elsie Kauth.



She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years James F.; sons Dan, Ted (Bev), Ron (Karen), and Phil (Lisa); sisters Lorraine Guerra and Yvonne Taylor; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.



Renee is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerome Kauth, and her great-grandson Brady.



Renee retired from Good Samaritan Hospital after 32 years as an XRay Technician.



A Funeral Mass will take place 2pm Friday, July 1, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton OH 45416. The family will receive friends 1pm until time of Mass at the church. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's in Renee's memory. Online memories and condolences may be made to



