X

NULL, Timothy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

NULL, Timothy Ray

Timothy Ray Null, 58, of Springfield, passed away March 18, 2021. He was born July 1, 1962, in Springfield, the son of James and Martha Null. Timothy

enjoyed fishing, camping,

collecting skulls, and spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include one son,

Timothy R. Null, Jr., (Melvina); two stepchildren; several grandchildren; four brothers; two

sisters; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Null; one brother; and his parents. A gathering of family

and friends will be held from 5-8 pm Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.