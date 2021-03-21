NULL, Timothy Ray



Timothy Ray Null, 58, of Springfield, passed away March 18, 2021. He was born July 1, 1962, in Springfield, the son of James and Martha Null. Timothy



enjoyed fishing, camping,



collecting skulls, and spending time with his grandkids.



Survivors include one son,



Timothy R. Null, Jr., (Melvina); two stepchildren; several grandchildren; four brothers; two



sisters; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Null; one brother; and his parents. A gathering of family



and friends will be held from 5-8 pm Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

