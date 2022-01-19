NULL, Marylyn C.



MARYLYN C. NULL, 75, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on January 13, 1947,



the daughter of Marvin and Verna (Maminski) Coffman Sr.



Marylyn worked as an agent for AAA for many years. She loved being a wife and grandma, enjoyed nature, snow, camping, and hosting family gatherings. She is survived by her mother; husband of 53 years, Paul E. Null; daughter, Kim (Dion) James; son, PJ (Britne) Null; step-daughter, Tami (Don) Chance; and grandchildren, Indy (Zach) Mast, Hunter James, Alex James, Cody Null, Baili Null, Brandy Cromlish, and Brook Chance. Also surviving are her siblings, Barbara (Terry) Wilbur, Dianne Arthur, Christine (Rick) Kristensen, Steve Coffman, and Denise (Neal) Carter and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Marvin Robert Coffman Jr. A service in celebration of Marylyn's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the Lawrenceville Church of God with Pastor Alan Cain presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



