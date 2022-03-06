NUCKOLS, Imogene



Age 90, passed away peacefully at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Sunday, February 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was a devoted Christian and loved by everyone who knew her.



Imogene was born February 12, 1932, in Laurel County,



Kentucky, to Andrew and



Anna Jane "Addie" (Durham) Browning. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ferman Nuckols, on January 10, 1951. She was a member of the Hamilton Christian Center of Hamilton, Ohio. Imogene is lovingly remembered by those who knew her for her



infectious laughter, bright smiles, and generous soul. She loved visiting with family and being involved in her church. Her love for the Lord, and for others, was evident to everyone who met her. She was fondly remembered as part of the "Grandma Club" with her nieces, Janet Dean and Valene Cecere, as the three were inseparable.



Imogene is survived by an extensive family of many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her



husband and her two infant daughters, along with her



parents, four sisters, and two brothers.



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Imogene Nuckols will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Curtus Moak officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com