Nuck, John

John W. Nuck, 64, formerly of Middletown, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024. He was born in Speedway, IN on January 26, 1960 to parents Gordon L. and Mary Catherine "Katie" (Flautt) Nuck.



Most of all, John loved his family and he will be greatly missed by his wife, Lisa Pennington Nuck; daughter, Emily (Craig) Planton; son, John "Charlie" Nuck; step-daughter, Kristen Langhorne; step-son, Brent Langhorne; sisters, Barbara (Drew McAvoy) Nuck & Martha (Mark) Shaker; grandchildren, Rownan John Planton, Briar Planton, Greer Planton & Marek Planton; niece Sophia Shaker; special cousin, Louise (Tony) Redden; as well as many other cousins and numerous friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts & uncles.



The significant joys of John's life included endless play-time with his four grandchildren while visiting his daughter Emily and son-in-law Craig, working in his 'retirement' alongside his son Charlie, and golfing, traveling and enjoying free time with his wife Lisa.



John's hobbies included cooking for family and friends, grocery shopping, golfing, participating in the Annual Considine Golf Invitational with fraternity brothers and entertaining all with his jokes. He also enjoyed annual beach vacations with his family and adventurous, international trips with his son.



John received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Miami University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and obtained his CPA license. He began his career at Coopers and Lybrand and then worked at the former Taft Broadcasting Co. before joining the Fox Broadcasting Co. He was a loyal employee at Fox for over 25 years in various roles in finance across the US and retired as a Sr. Vice President.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 3, 3024 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. To celebrate John's life, following the visitation please join the family for a toast at Shaker Run Golf Club until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Somerset, Ohio. To honor John, please wear bright colored clothing in his memory.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Foundation of Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics in support of John's granddaughter (FAST, https://give.cureangelman.org/fundraiser/5273991) or an organization of your choosing.



