NOTT, David Eugene

David Eugene Nott, 58, of Springfield, passed away October 17, 2021, in his residence. He was born November 11, 1962, in Springfield, the son of Emmett and Roberta (Mumma) Nott Sr. Survivors include three children; Steven McKinster, Cassandra Klett and Ashly Nott, two grandchildren; Gabby and Jaxson, his father; Emmett Nott Sr., brothers; Emmett (Pam) Nott Jr. and Mike (Kim) Nott and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter; Cindy Brown and his mother. At Mr. Nott's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

