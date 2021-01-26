NORTON, Frances Geneva
Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday,
January 29, 2021, at Mt. Zion, 548 Anna St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Pastor Carl Norton officiating. Walk through
visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment:
Dayton National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/