NORTON, Aurelia

NORTON, PhD.,



Aurelia Evangeline



Aurelia Evangeline "Vangie" Norton, 89, passed away on



November 6, 2021. Born in 1932 to the late Joseph A. and Aurelia DeMar Turner of Dayton, Ohio, she was Professor Emerita of Clinical Psychology at the University of Cincinnati, after earning her PhD at Wayne State University and



beginning her esteemed career in Detroit, Michigan. The beloved mother of Furaha Norton, she was also a cherished sister, aunt and friend. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation begins at 1:30pm, followed by the



Service at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. Share your memories and condolences at the online guest book at



www.springgrove.org