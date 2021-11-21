NORTON, Aurelia

NORTON, PhD.,
Aurelia Evangeline
Aurelia Evangeline "Vangie" Norton, 89, passed away on
November 6, 2021. Born in 1932 to the late Joseph A. and Aurelia DeMar Turner of Dayton, Ohio, she was Professor Emerita of Clinical Psychology at the University of Cincinnati, after earning her PhD at Wayne State University and
beginning her esteemed career in Detroit, Michigan. The beloved mother of Furaha Norton, she was also a cherished sister, aunt and friend. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation begins at 1:30pm, followed by the
In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
