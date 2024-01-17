NORTH, Vicki L.



VICKI L. NORTH, age 82, of Springfield, passed away on January 10, 2024 at Good Shepherd Village. She was born on August 29, 1941, the daughter of Victor and Pauline (Pollock) Leffel. Vicki worked at Sears & Roebuck after high school for many years, later at Pick-N-Pack Grocery and retired from KeyBank. She was a lover of animals, American Indians and people in general. Vicki enjoyed spending her weekends and free time at clubs with 'The Dirty Dozen'. She was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and the Bengals. Vicki is survived by her two sons, Kenny and Shawn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and special friends, Sue, Dorothy, Nancy, Sandy, Jerry, Judy, Susie and Jim, the Poker Group among many, many others. In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Dave and her daughter, Melissa. Vicki's family would like to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Village for the loving care provided to her. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 12-1pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Vicki's life will begin at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





