NORTH, Louise



Louise North, age 72 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born in Onieda, Kentucky, on November 8, 1948, the daughter of Charlie and Tommie (Robinson) Sandlin. Louise was a member of Eaton Road Church of God. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and church family.



Louise is survived by her two sons, Steven North and Dennis C. (Holly) North; four siblings, Jay (Pam) Sandlin, Judy (Gary) Couch, Glenn (Karen) Sandlin, and Linda (Rick) Pearson; three grandchildren, Brandon, Makenna, and Olivia; two lifelong friends, JoAnn Madden and Vicki Smith; special friend, Valarie Orr; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis North in 1997; her parents; and sister, Janet Pickle.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Dr. Dale French officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Danielle Hampton for all her care and support. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

