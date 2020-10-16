NORMAN, Pauline C. Pauline C. Norman, 78, of Springboro, passed away Saturday, October 11, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 8, 1942, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Courtney and Flossie (Gentry) Chapman. Pauline was a 1960 graduate of Springboro High School and she was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Middletown. She worked for many years at NCR, Frigidaire and retired from General Motors Truck and Bus. Pauline enjoyed traveling, especially out west. She loved the outdoors and the mountains. She was known for listening to country music and Elvis. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Richard Norman; son, Scott Collins; granddaughter, Brittany Collins; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel David Scott Eldridge and Jacob Paul Lee Eldridge; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Helen Pearson, Gail Chapman, Louise Benton, Virginia Huff, Melvin Chapman, and Ed Isaac. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 PM 3 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Max Fernandez officiating. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



