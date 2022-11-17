NORMAN, James

NORMAN, Jr., James



Age 47, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, November 18, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416, with Pastor Brian Miller officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Repast will begin at 3:00 pm at 1543 Alwildy Street, Dayton, OH 45417. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

