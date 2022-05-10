NOLL, Marlene



Age 86, of Beavercreek passed away peacefully at home Saturday, May 7th, 2022. She was born on May 6th, 1936, on the Stewart St. Bridge in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Clara (Shultz) Trimbach and her brother, Walter and wife Phyllis Trimbach.



She is survived by: her best friend and loving husband of 65 years, Leo; her sister Anita (Trimbach) Popp; her six children Denise Karmele (Michael), Dan, David (Mary Beth), Dennis (Hilda), Doug (Amanda), Dianna Galloway (Craig); her twelve grandchildren Andrew (Joy) and Sarah; Nathaniel, Zachary, and Madelyn; Emma and Joshua; Corbin, Katherine, and Chloe; Lydia and Meghan.



She was known as Grandmama Angel to her family and was a nameless messenger of God to strangers. She would brighten your day with an unexpected phone call, letter in the mail, or simply a smile. Her greatest pleasure in life was being in the presence of her children and grandchildren, whether it was a quiet evening at home or a significant sporting event. She will be deeply missed, and her angelic spirit will live on forever.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. Fr. Ed Pratt celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

