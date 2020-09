NOLAN, John James Age 90, of Dayton OH, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mercy Siena Gardens. He leaves to mourn his passing a daughter, Rita Bains-Wilkins; a son, Donald Lewis; and a sister, Patsy J. Nolan-Adkins. Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 12:30 PM at Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 W Third St., Rev. Frank B. Adkins. Jr, officiating. Facial mask is required. Individuals attending the graveside service must meet at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. prior to departure.