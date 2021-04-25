NOGGLE, Wanda L.



88, of Marana, Arizona, formerly of Spring Valley and Wilmington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Nolan Carson in Marana, Arizona. She was born October 11, 1932, in Paintersville, Ohio, the daughter of Fred and Alma (Conklin) Fugate. She was a member of Spring Valley United Methodist Church and the New Burlington Eastern Star, #363, O.E.S. She worked at the Xenia



Chamber of Commerce for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Richard (Dick) Noggle, and recently by a grandson, Josh Merz. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Carson and spouse Nolan of Marana, AZ, Robyn Calhoun of Wilmington, OH; two sons, Larry Keith Noggle and spouse Christina (Tina) of Century, FL, and Kent Richard Noggle and spouse Cynthia (Cindy) of Marana, AZ; seven grandchildren, Scott Noggle, Sara Head, Justin Noggle, Jason Noggle, Jessica Brooks, Jodi Wilson, and Andrew



Calhoun; fourteen great-grandchildren, Caden (Merz) Skaggs, Kaylee Noggle, Kendall Noggle, Isabella Head, Kenton Noggle, Evanne Noggle, Arizona Noggle, Kinley Noggle, Leah Noggle, Jayleigh Brooks, Jerika Wilson, Joslyn Wilson, Aiden Pogue, Hannah Calhoun; two sisters, Joan Fletcher, Vero Beach, FL, and Peggy Harrison, Tucson, AZ. Wanda is also



survived by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. A Celebration of Wanda's life will be held at 11am, Friday, April 30, at Spring Valley United Methodist Church, 1 W. Walnut St., Spring Valley, with Pastor Darlene Hensley



officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 am Friday, until



service time. Graveside services will follow in Spring Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.