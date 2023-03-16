X

Noble, Beverly

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Noble, Beverly

age 80, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Beverly was born on October 7, 1942 to the late Fred & Agatha Sheehan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Noble; siblings, Edmund Sheehan, Gilbert Sheehan, Leroy Sheehan, Fred Sheehan and Louise Strickland; and special cousin, Judie Walker. She is survived by her nieces, April Cook and Melody (Rod) Davis; nephew, John (Teresa) Sheehan; and special cousin, Patti Lowman. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 from 1-3pm at the Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30am at the funeral home. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her husband at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Breno, Ruby
2
Clark, Faith
3
Arnold, Julia
4
McEvoy, John
5
Ware, Tammy
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top