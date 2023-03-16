Noble, Beverly



age 80, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Beverly was born on October 7, 1942 to the late Fred & Agatha Sheehan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Noble; siblings, Edmund Sheehan, Gilbert Sheehan, Leroy Sheehan, Fred Sheehan and Louise Strickland; and special cousin, Judie Walker. She is survived by her nieces, April Cook and Melody (Rod) Davis; nephew, John (Teresa) Sheehan; and special cousin, Patti Lowman. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 from 1-3pm at the Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30am at the funeral home. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her husband at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

