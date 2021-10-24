NISWONGER, Reba JoAnn



Age 85, of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 17, at Freedom Senior Living. She was born November 18, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William and Emma (Campbell) Adkins. Reba was a member of Maiden Lane Church of God. She retired from International Harvester Credit Union after 42 years of loyal service. She also enjoyed many years of volunteer work alongside her husband Leroy in both Springfield and Sevierville. Reba is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law: Kevin Niswonger of Parma, Ohio, David (Tonya) Niswonger of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Mark (Janie) Niswonger of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren: Derek Niswonger, Breanne (Chris) Hafley, Emily Niswonger, Becky (Dale) McQueen, Lydia (Josh) Johnston, Jacob Niswonger, and Joey Niswonger; and great-grandchild: Jackson McQueen. Reba is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Ernest Leroy Niswonger; and granddaughter, Hannah Rose Niswonger. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 30, from 10:00-11:00 am with a celebration of life to be held at 11:00 am at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through



