NISWONGER, Kathy

Age 80 of Butler Twp., passed away Wed., Feb. 24, 2021, at her residence. She was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Dayton, daughter of the late Robert W. and Isabelle (Whitmer) Hall. Preceded in death by her parents, Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Gary; son, Casey Niswonger (Devona); daughter, Kelli Hood; 3 grandchildren, Jeremi, Joshua, and Jessica; 3 great-grandchildren, Austin, Savannah and Jayden; 2 brothers, Dr. Michael Hall (Kay) and Ronald Hall (Noreen); 1 sister, Peggy Beal, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held and arrangements are entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To read more of Kathy's life legacy, and to share a message with her family, please visit


