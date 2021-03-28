NIKOLAI, Paul John



Brevard - Paul John Nikolai, age 90, passed away on March 24, 2021, in Brevard, North



Carolina.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years Carolyn (Hyre); by two children, Anne Marie Phillips and her husband Ronald, by son Paul John ll and his wife Deanna; by two cherished grandchildren, Corinne Nikolai and Jack Nikolai; by brother Thomas in Minnesota and many nephews and nieces.



He was a graduate of the College of St. Thomas in Minnesota and earned a PhD from The Ohio State University. He was



employed as a mathematical scientist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base until his retirement after 31 years of military and civilian service.



"...and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."



