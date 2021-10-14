NIFFA, Fredrick Ekwe



Fredrick Ekwe Niffa was born on the 23rd of August 1945,



into the Amadi Odum Royal Family of Mgbu Ehioka in Oduoha Ogbakiri in Rivers State of Nigeria.



He attended and received a B.S. Degree at Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio, where he graduated with high honors in Accounting.



Fredrick was married to Christine V. Oha until 1990; from that union two sons were born, Emeka Fredrick and Ndubisi Valentine Niffa.



He married Sheila L. Lloyd in October 1997 and remained married to her until the time of his death. Fredrick was a faithful member of Phillips Temple Church and enjoyed



attending the Men's Sunday School classes at Phillips. He was also an active member of Wesley Dayton's senior group.



Fredrick was preceded in death by parents; Steve Niffa; mother Constance Amadi; son Ndubisi V. Niffa and stepson Rashaan M. Lloyd; siblings, Mildred and Alfred of Nigeria.



Fredrick was a very gentle, intellectual person, who lived a peaceable life, and believed in Jesus Christ as the author and finisher of his faith. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.



Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, at Phillips Temple, (3620 Shiloh Springs Road/Trotwood, OH).



Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at West Memory Gardens.



