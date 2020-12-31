NIETER, Jean U.



Jean U. Nieter, 90, of Wapakoneta, OH, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.



She was born on December 6, 1930, in Detroit, MI, to Carey & Hilda (Ward) McLaughlin who preceded her in death. She was previously married to Kenneth A. Bartlett of Van Wert, OH, and then on December 18, 1971, she married John W. Nieter and he passed away on July 17, 2020.



Survivors include Mike (Susan) Bartlett, Jeff (Kathy) Bartlett both of Wapakoneta, Preston (Gay Lynn) Bartlett of Kettering, Brad (Cheryl) Bartlett of Huber Heights, Dan (Kathy Hurt) Nieter of Van Wert, Dave Nieter of New Richmond; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 2 brothers.



Jean was a 1949 graduate of Van Wert High School. She was a member of St. Paul U.C.C., Wapakoneta. She loved Wapakoneta sports and dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Private family graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, January 2, 2021.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Putnam County Hospice 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd. Suite 3, Ottawa, OH 45875.



The Nieter family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.



