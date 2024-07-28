Niese (Ide), Judith Ann



NIESE, Judith A. nee Ide, age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Trinity of Beavercreek. Judith was a teller for National City Bank, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, and through the years she was a Camp Fire leader, soccer coach, gym teacher and lunch lady at St. Peter School. Judith loved to travel and particularly enjoyed going to Anna Maria Island in Florida.



Judith was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, David L.; parents, Clarence & Mary Ann Ide; son, Jeffrey Niese; and brothers, James, Thomas and Michael Ide. She is survived by her children, Jennifer & Steve Wourms, Anne Marie Niese and Daniel J. Niese; grandchildren, Brian Farrell (Alex Byrd), Colin (Caroline) Farrell, Claire Farrell, Megan Niese; great-grandchildren, Devonte "DJ" & Damani; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Tom) Dugan; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Robert Hale Celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 5-7 PM Monday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Judith's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com