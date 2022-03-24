NIEMOELLER, Caroline



97 of Hamilton, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She left this world on March 22, 2022. She was born to Alvin and Hilda Schmidt on February 21, 1925. After graduating valedictorian from Maysville High School in Kentucky, Caroline moved to Cincinnati where she met her husband of 53 years,



Irvin Niemoeller. Together, they were blessed with four sons: Mark, David, Thomas and Kevin. Caroline always approached life with a pleasant smile and warm heart. Her love for reading was second only to spending treasured time with family and friends. College basketball would rank a respectable third on the list of loves, particularly if her favorite team was playing. She was extremely disciplined, participating in water aerobics well into her nineties – although the lure of friendship and lunch after exercise may have influenced her routine as much as the quest for fitness. She was a dedicated Lutheran, who proudly served her church for decades. Caroline's faith and dedication were an inspiration to many. A selfless Christian whose actions spoke louder than words. Caroline is survived by her children David and Kevin (DeLisa); grandchildren Deborah, Stephen, Andrew (Andrea) and Benjamin; great-grandchildren Michael, Abigail, Isabel, Emma, LillyAnne, Melody, Levi and Brooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin and sons Mark (Marilyn) and Thomas. Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5 – 8 pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Saturday at 10am with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Hospice of Hamilton (hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/) or Shauen and Krista Trump, a Lutheran missionary family Caroline has long supported (lcms.org/givenow/trump). Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

