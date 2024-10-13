Niekamp, Thomas



Age 84 of Dayton, OH passed away after a peaceful and leisurely morning on September 30th. Tom was a devoted son, brother and uncle, and will be fondly remembered by his family and many friends for his kindness and deeply generous spirit. Proud to be a lifelong Dayton resident, Tom enjoyed watching a good UD, Reds, Buckeyes or Bengals game. He also enjoyed the serenity of nature and supported foundations who seek to preserve it, in addition to many other charitable causes. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Gustav and Gertrude (Stab) Niekamp. He is survived by his brother James, nephews Matthew and Mark, nieces Mary and Janet and grandnephews Darby and Phoenix. To honor his devout Catholic faith, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception church at 11am on October 16, 2024. Reception will follow after at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton OH from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Red Cross. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton OH 45410



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com