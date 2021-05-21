NICKELL, Jeffrey Lee



"Pete"



Age 61, of Carlisle, OH, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence. Pete was born in Middletown, OH, on October 21, 1959. He was employed with the City of Middletown Public Works for 24 years where he made many special friends. It was not hard to make fast friends as he never met a stranger. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding motorcycles with his brother, Scott and



gardening. He also enjoyed all sports, including high school sports, and watching his daughters cheer games and attending cheer competitions. Pete was a "perfect" son, a family man, honest and supportive husband to his wife of 31 years, Gail, and their daughters of whom he was fiery protective. He was always there for his family no matter what their needs. He would drop anything at any time to be by their side. Pete was laid back, humble and kind but was always quick to make you laugh with his perfect sense of humor. He was also a great "Dog Dad" to many animals in his life, especially Bella. Pete was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Nettie Helton; father-in-law, Larry S. Scearce; mother-in-law, Joan S. Ford. He is survived by his mother, Etta Nickell; his wife Gail (Scearce) Nickell; his children, Taylor Nicole Nickell and her fiancé, Dalton Woodson, Lauren Michele Nickell and her fiancé, Mel Jeffries; his brother, Scott Nickell and his wife, Randi; his sister, Beverly Elliott and her husband, Mike; his sisters-in-law, Cindy Sartin, Teresa Angel; several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be 1 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Reverend Shawn Bowling officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 am to 1 pm. Memorial Contributions can be made to Vitas Hospice Care, Dayton, OH.



