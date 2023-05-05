Nickell, Elizabeth



Elizabeth Nickell, age 88 of Englewood, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in her residence. She was born in Campton, Kentucky on August 19, 1934 the daughter of Aquilla & Ada (Adams) Center. She is survived by her daughters Anita (Chet) Leis and Jackie (Kelly) Gibson; grandchildren Jenny (Pepe) Aspra, Brittany (Ahron) Wiles and Bruce (Amma) Gibson; great grandchildren Madelyn, Elaina and Alexandra "Lexie"; sister Ruby Rudd and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bernard Nickell in 1989; brothers Lennix, Earl, Ray and Russell Center; sisters Stella Center, Lula Bailey, Lena McIntyre, Pauline Chandler and Maxine Taulbee. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

